90-year-old man abandoned in forest in Bhupalpally

Jayashankar Bhupalpally: In a heart-wrenching incident, a nonagenarian diagnosed with tuberculosis was dumped in a thicket near Bobbala Cheruvu (tank) in the forest on the outskirts of Bhupalaplly town on Tuesday. Though there is still no clarity on who was involved in this inhuman act, there is suspicion that the locals may have done it after he was diagnosed with the disease about 10 day ago.

Some local belonging to the Marwari community heard the groans of the old man in the bushes and informed Shyam Prasad, the founder of Amruta Varshini, a voluntary organisation. Some unidentified persons, sources said, had put him in a vehicle, took him to the forest area and left him there.

Shyam Prasad immediately rushed to the place and called the 108 Ambulance to shift him to a hospital. The 90-year-old man, who was identified as Edulapuram Venkat Narayana, a native of Kasimpally village in Bhupalpally mandal of the district, used to eke out a livelihood as a traditional drum beater. But as he became old, he was living on alms given by devotees near the Ayyappa temple in Bhupalpally town for the last six years.

Sources said he had left his wife and two children when he was in the twenties and has been living alone since then. Members of Amrutha Varshini used to hand over food packets to him.

Shyam Prasad said Narayana was shifted to MGM Hospital in Warangal for treatment.

