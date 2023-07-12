CM KCR taking all necessary measures to strengthen health department: Harish Rao

At a review meeting, Harish Rao stressed the need for the health officials and staff to work diligently and provide exemplary medical services to the people

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:44 PM, Wed - 12 July 23

Health Minister T Harish Rao at a review meeting in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Hyderabad: The Chief Minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao has been taking all necessary measures to strengthen the health department by providing required funds, said Health Minister, T Harish Rao. At a review meeting on Wednesday, he stressed the need for the health officials and staff to work diligently and provide exemplary medical services to the people.

Emphasising the importance of expediting the promotion for 190 assistant professors to associate professor positions in teaching hospitals, Harish Rao said the process should be completed within one week, with postings assigned once the counseling concludes.

In a progressive move, the Minister decided to raise the age limit for promotion from Professor to Additional DME and directed the immediate initiation and swift completion of the promotion process for Additional DME. He also instructed Director of Medical Education, Ramesh Reddy to submit proposals regarding the transfer of professors.

The Minister pointed out the need to expedite the promotion process for all 112 deputy civil surgeons and civil surgeons in Telangana Vaidya Vidhan Parishad within 15 days. Apart from expeditious completion of the promotion process for 371 nurses in Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad, he highlighted the importance of streamlining promotion processes for pharmacists, lab technicians, and radiographers.

The Minister issued directive to purchase 32 single-donor platelet machines for dengue test diagnosis. A budget of Rs 10 crores has been allocated for the procurement, and these machines will be installed in all district hospitals.

In compliance with the directives of the High Court, Harish Rao issued directions medical officers regarding the training of PMP and RMP. A committee has been formed to prepare a comprehensive report on their training requirements.

Acknowledging the importance of upcoming medical colleges, he urged attention to be given to their establishment and functioning and on the NIMS, he directed officials to expedite the construction of the new building.

To improve healthcare accessibility, the Minister ordered the officials to promptly arrange the deployment of recently procured vehicles which included 228 Ammaodi vehicles, 204 108 vehicles, and 34 Hearse vehicles. With the onset of the rainy season, medical officials were urged to pay special attention to the likelihood of seasonal diseases.

Health Secretary Rizvi, R&B ENC Ganapathy Reddy, NIMS Director Birappa, DME Ramesh Reddy, TSMSIDC Chairman Errolla Srinivas, MD Chandra Shekhar Reddy, TVVP Commissioner Ajay Kumar, Telangana State Medical Council Chairman Rajalingam, and others were present at the meeting.