Not Prabhas, but this man was called the ‘Salaar’ of Hyderabad!

By Indrajeet Devulapally Updated On - 09:31 PM, Tue - 19 December 23

Hyderabad: Salaar, the title that is given to the upcoming Prashanth Neel film starring Prabhas, was once a title given to one of the tallest leaders Hyderabad had seen.

That said, one might wonder, what the word ‘Salaar‘ meant? ‘Salaar’ in Urdu means “leader”, “commander” or “chief”.

As the release of the movie is just around the corner, netizens, critics, fans and movie buffs are all indulged in conversations about ‘Salaar’ and amid the buzz, some old timers of Hyderabad reminisce about the man who was called ‘Salaar’ in the city.

Who was the ‘Salaar’ of Hyderabad and why was he called so?

Born in a prominent family in Hyderabad, to Abdul Wahed Owaisi, the then president of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi went on to become a champion of the cause of poor Muslims in Hyderabad, while he also raked up several unwanted controversies with his speeches.

Such was the popularity of Salahuddin Owaisi in the old city of Hyderabad, that he was elected to the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly as an MLA five times and six times as an MP from Hyderabad in a political career spanning close to 4 decades.

The people of Hyderabad, out of profound love and affection, gave him the title ‘Salaar-e-Millat’ which translates to “Commander of the community,” and fondly called him “Salaar”.

He was also largely instrumental in bringing the popularity to AIMIM, which the party still enjoys in and around Hyderabad.