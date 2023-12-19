‘Salaar’ ticket price set at Rs 450 in multiplexes?

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:06 PM, Tue - 19 December 23

Hyderabad: The buzz and excitement for Prabhas-starrer ‘Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire’ are sky-high, but the wait for tickets is putting a damper on the enthusiasm of Prabhas‘ loyal fans in Hyderabad.

They are finding themselves in a whirlwind of emotions due to the delayed ticket releases in the state.

Adding to the frustration, there are rumors swirling around that when tickets finally do go on sale in Hyderabad, they might cost around Rs 450 in multiplexes. That’s a bit pricier compared to what fans pay in general for watching other movies. The prices are likely to remain same for a week.

Amid rumours of hike in ticket price, Hyderabad’s multiplexes became the focal point of this debate. However, the real prices will be confirmed only when bookings open.