Not white paper, only white lies, says KTR

In a post on X, Rama Rao said it was not a white paper, but a document full of "white lies and misinformation driven by a propaganda machine".

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:09 PM, Wed - 20 December 23

File photo

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday lashed out at the white paper on the State’s finances tabled by Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu in the State Assembly, stating that the document was full of white lies.

In a post on X, Rama Rao said it was not a white paper, but a document full of “white lies and misinformation driven by a propaganda machine”.

It isn’t a white paper, document full of white lies and misinformation driven by a propaganda machine. Shame on the newly elected Government for trying to tarnish the image of most successful state; Telangana Mixing politics and economics to suit your agenda & trying to… — KTR (@KTRBRS) December 20, 2023

“Shame on the newly elected Government for trying to tarnish the image of most successful state, Telangana,” he said, also stating that mixing politics and economics to suit the agenda of the Congress and trying to obfuscate would not cover up the new government’s hypocrisy.

He also questioned the new government’s expenses if the State was actually in financial distress as the white paper states.

“If the state is in dire straits as you claim, why is the newly elected CM wasting money on a new Camp office at MCRHRD? Why is he planning on building a Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi? Why isn’t your priority the fulfilment of six guarantees within 100 days?

Countdown has begun for the 100 day notice…” (sic), he said.