White paper not to demean anyone, says CM Revanth

He clarified that the document was not meant to damage the reputation of the State, but explain to the people about the financial condition of the State.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:29 PM, Wed - 20 December 23

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday defended the State government’s decision to present a white paper on the State’s finances, asserting that its purpose was not to offend or insult anyone, but rather to present the facts to the people. He clarified that the document was not meant to damage the reputation of the State, but explain to the people about the financial condition of the State.

“We have put the decisions taken by the previous government in the last 10 years, before the people. The white paper, released by the Finance department, seeks to clear any misconceptions and provide a comprehensive overview of the State’s financial status. Our aim is to make Telangana a strong state in the country by providing welfare to those who deserve it,” he said.

Participating in the short discussion on the white paper on the State finances in the State Assembly on Wednesday, Revanth Reddy said there would be no arbitrary decisions in the new Congress government. “We maintain transparency in governance. Before every decision taken by our government, we take advice and suggestions from all stakeholders including political parties,” he said.

Emphasising the fiscal challenges faced by the State, the Chief Minister said the State government obtained details pertaining to revenue and expenditure of Telangana from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). He said before the BRS regime, the fund balances of Telangana with the Reserve Bank of India were on an average of 303 days. “After BRS came to power, on average, it is not even half these days. We are in a situation where we have to seek loans every day. Some facts are harsh, but they should be placed before the people” he noted.

Revanth Reddy also said he had reached out to union Minister G Kishan Reddy seeking his support to arrange for a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to secure necessary funds for the State from the Centre. “We are thinking for the people and not for selfish politicians,” he emphasised.

The Chief Minister went on to criticise the BRS, accusing the party of attempting to mislead the Assembly with false claims. “Over Rs.1 lakh crore was misappropriated in the name of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme. They tried to cover up the facts with lies and are now acting like Satya Harishchandra,” he added. He accused the BRS government of obtaining loans by pledging assets created by the previous Congress governments.

Further, the Chief Minister said though the previous BRS government claims to have spent Rs.13.72 lakh crore in its budget estimates, people have not benefited. He criticised the BRS for not fulfilling its election promises and failing to deliver double bedroom houses, three acres to Dalit families, payment of arrears of fee reimbursements, Rajiv Aarogyasri bills, and even salaries to the Mid-Day Meal workers.

Revanth Reddy also said the State government was not in a position to pay salaries to its employees and pensioners on the first day of the month and salaries to outsourcing employees working in the State Secretariat, for several months.