Not working with TDP, says Prashant Kishor

Prashant Kishor helped AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in winning the 2019 elections.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 January 2024, 07:34 PM

Hyderabad: In December, TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh was spotted alongside political strategist Prashant Kishor at Gannavaram Airport in Andhra Pradesh, stirring buzz among political circles with discussions over both joining forces for the upcoming elections in AP.

However, the popular political strategist, in an interview, said that he is not working with TDP for the 2024 Assembly and Parliament elections.

Prashant Kishor said he was requested by TDP to work for them in the 2024 elections as a political strategist. But he denied the offer, saying that he is no longer into crafting strategies.

