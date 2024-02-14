Noted doctor Venkateswarlu in race for Khammam LS BJP ticket

The noted doctor was once associated with Vishwa Hindu Parishad and served as its Khammam president

By Telangana Today Updated On - 14 February 2024, 08:17 PM

Dr. G Venkateswarlu

Khammam: A noted doctor in Khammam, Dr. Gongura Venkateswarlu, is in the race for a BJP ticket to contest for the Khammam Lok Sabha seat and is making serious efforts to get the ticket.

He was once associated with Vishwa Hindu Parishad and served as its district president. He is the managing director of Sriraksha Hospital in Khammam and also serves as the president of Ramakrishna Vidyalayam. He also served as Lok Satta Party district president in the past.

Also Read Alleti Maheshwar Reddy is BJPLP leader

Being a critical care and lifestyle medicine physician, Dr. Venkateswarlu has also been engaged in social service through his Sriraksha Charity, a charitable organisation established 15 years ago. Speaking to Telangana Today, Dr. Venkateswarlu said he had joined BJP in 2014 and that he was a strong contender for BJP ticket for the Khammam Lok Sabha seat.

He said he had met State BJP president G Kishan Reddy and others and submitted his bio-data seeking the party ticket. His followers have launched a signature campaign aiming to collect signatures of one lakh persons in support of his candidature.

It may be noted that there are more than half a dozen BJP leaders aspiring for Khammam ticket.