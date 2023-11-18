Nothing will be more satisfying than silencing 1.3 lakh Indians at Narendra Modi Stadium: Pat Cummins

With an expected crowd turn-out of 1.3 lakh spectators for Sunday's match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Aussies will have to tackle the Indians on the field, and their fans cheering for them from the stands in huge numbers.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:02 PM, Sat - 18 November 23

Australian captain Pat Cummins.

As India and Australia gear up for the World Cup 2023 final, the Aussies have yet again resorted to their typical tough talk to intimidate their opponents ahead of the big clash. The opponent this time around, is a team with 10 wins in as many matches playing in front of their home crowd, at the biggest cricket stadium there is…

With an expected crowd turn-out of 1.3 lakh spectators for Sunday’s match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Aussies will have to tackle the Indians on the field, and their fans cheering for them from the stands in huge numbers.

It will be nothing short of a daunting task for any opposition when a crowd that big will be cheering for every move of Rohit Sharma and every single time Mohammed Shami takes up his run up.

Five-time World Champions Australia, however, are no strangers to such environments.

Showing tremendous grit and will, the Kangaroos have bounced back strongly to reach the finals after facing major setbacks in the form of losses against India and South Africa in the early stages of the tournament.

Pat Cummins and his men have done exceptionally well in the remaining of the tournament and entered the finals after battling it out with South Africa in the semifinal. Exuding confidence, the captain has said that his team was more than ready to take up the challenge of facing India amid the mammoth crowd support.

Speaking during a press conference on Saturday, Pat said that he would want to take cues from the likes of Steve Waugh and Ricky Ponting who have successfully silenced huge crowds by leading the nation to famous World Cup victories.

“The crowd is obviously going to be very one-sided but in sport, there is nothing more satisfying than hearing a big crowd go silent and that is the aim for us tomorrow,” Cummins said during the conference.

A day ahead of the big match, Aussies with their new-found confidence seem ready and rearing to take the Men in Blue head-on.

The match is going to be a colossal event with the Indian Prime Minister and Australian Deputy Prime Minister expected to be gracing the event which will also see the who’s who of the country witnessing the match live from the stands.