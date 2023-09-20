Novotel Hyderabad Airport celebrates its Crystal Anniversary

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:49 PM, Wed - 20 September 23

Hyderabad: Novotel Hyderabad Airport celebrated the crystal anniversary of its journey and organized the ‘Heartiest Gratitude Week’ to recognize the contribution of their employees and key stakeholders.

The Crystal anniversary celebrations were rolled out with a sumptuous breakfast for the employees and the teams also participated in an Marathon which was followed by a Zumba unwinding. All the days were packed with various fun-filled events for the employees to promote team spirit.

Sukhbir Singh, General Manager, Novotel Hyderabad Airport said, “Our achievements, from recent innovations to transformative renovations, stands as a tribute to the unwavering commitment of our entire team. As we look ahead, we remain steadfast in our pledge to surpass guest expectations and uphold our legacy of innovation.”