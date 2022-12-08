Now, Barbeque Nation delivers ‘barbecue in a box’ to your door step

The idea of this unique concept is to satiate your cravings of barbeque in your own comfort zone.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:19 PM, Wed - 14 December 22

Due to the surge in demand and to cater to its customers, Barbeque Nation has come up with “barbeque in a box”, a unique concept of delivery. It is an especially curated meal box (veg and non-veg) that is hand-delivered at the doorstep or a takeaway from any outlet.

The idea of this unique concept is to satiate your cravings of barbeque in your own comfort zone. With a wide array of starters, main course, and also desserts, a mini buffet is handed over to you at your doorstep with the highest hygienic and quality standards.

Also Read Barbeque Nation launches ninth outlet in Hyderabad

The eat-all-you-can buffet at Barbeque Nation offers a plethora of dishes in vegetarian and non-vegetarian spreads. For starters, non-vegetarians can indulge in the famous Mexican chilli garlic fish, Hot garlic chicken wings, Tandoori tangdi, Cajun seekh kebab, Coastal barbeque prawns and much more.

While vegetarians can feast on the mouth-watering Kutti mirch ka paneer tikka, Wok tossed seekh kebab, Shabnam ke moti mushroom, Poori kebab, and Honey sesame cinnamon pineapple, among others.

The main course section for non-vegetarians includes Chicken dum biryani, Rajasthani laal maas, and Dum ka murgh, while vegetarians can indulge in Paneer butter masala, Methi matar malai, Dal-e-dum, and Veg dum biryani. The live counters offer a variety of non-veg/veg options like Chilli crispy puri, Palak chaat, Margarita pizza, Keema pav and Chicken sheek.

The dessert section comprises Chocolate brownie, Red velvet pastries, Angoori gulab jamun, Kersari phirnee, and more. A wide range of Kulfis at the restaurant will leave the guests salivating. These Kulfis can be twisted by mixing various flavours into one and creating diverse combinations of the much-loved dessert.