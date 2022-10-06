Hyderabad: Meerkats, white eared marmoset released for public display at Nehru Zoological park

A pair of meerkats and a pair of white eared marmoset were released into enclosures for public display at the Nehru Zoological Park on the occasion of the 68th Vanya Prani Saptah and 59th Zoo Day on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, R.M. Dobriyal, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests said the first week of October is celebrated as Vanya Prani Saptah every year which also coincides with the birthday of the zoo on October 6.

“This zoo is known as one of the best zoos in Asia in all the aspects of wildlife conservation,” he said. Dobriyal, on the occasion also named a six-month old cub of Saina, an Asiatic lioness as ‘Adhithi’.

As part of the celebrations, the zoo authorities conducted various competitions including drawing, painting, elocution and photography for the school students. Awards were also given to the zoo employees for their services in the duties allotted to them.

S. Rajashekar, curator and A.Nagamani, deputy curator, Nehru Zoological Park were also present.