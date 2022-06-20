Now, stand-up comedy on Metaverse

By Sruti Venugopal Published: Published Date - 11:50 PM, Mon - 20 June 22

Hyderabad: The Metaverse ecosystem from Hyderabad seems to be expanding and how! After a slew of projects on Metaverse, like organising India’s first virtual concert to facilitating Telangana to become the first State to launch a policy on Metaverse, this Hyderabad-based startup has added another feather to the crown.

City-based Gamitronics, which recently joined hands with Airtel to launch India’s first multiplex on Metaverse, has now partnered with ENO to unveil the country’s first stand-up comedy gig on the Metaverse platform.

A short video by ENO showcases that as part of its 50 years of existence celebrations in India, it is doing an event like never before – India’s first stand-up comedy in the Metaverse. Headlined by comedian and actor Zakir Khan, the event will have other comic stars like Kaneez Surka, Rahul Dua, Sahil Bulla, Rahul Subramanian and Shraddha among others. Other details about the event like date and timings have not been shared yet.

“This is will be the first time that a stand-up comedy show will be held on Metaverse and we are extremely excited that Gamitronics is able to facilitate this whole event. This will just not be a virtual world where comedians will be performing but a whole ecosystem where the audience will also be part of the show – similar to how a stand-up comedy show happens physically,” said Rajat Ojha, founder of Gamitronics.