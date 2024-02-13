Now you can use India’s UPI in 7 countries! Here’s the list

| Now You Can Use Indias Upi In 7 Countries Heres The List

The Central government shared a map highlighting the countries where the UPI will be accepted, on its citizen engagement platform MyGovIndia.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 February 2024, 07:44 PM

Hyderabad: The Unified Payment Interface (UPI) services are now available in seven countries after its launch in Sri Lanka and Mauritius. Following the launch of the services in the two countries, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with UAE President Mohammed Bin Zayed introduced the UPI RuPay card service in Abu Dabhi on Tuesday.

The Central government shared a map highlighting the countries where the UPI will be accepted, on its citizen engagement platform MyGovIndia. France, UAE, Mauritius, Sri Lanka, Singapore, Nepal and Bhutan are the countries where the services will be available.

“UPI goes Global! India’s Unified Payments Interface goes International with with launches in Sri Lanka and Mauritius! An instant, one-stop payment interface showcases ‘Make in India, Make for the World’.” the post read.

Posting about the launch on his official X (formerly Twitter) account, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said “The launch of UPI services in Sri Lanka and Mauritius underscores the robust linkages between the countries.

Sharing a video of the launch of UPI RuPay card services, MyGovIndia put a out a post on x with the caption that read: “UAE Mein UPI Karo! PM @narendramodi and UAE President @MohammedBinZayed unveil the UPI RuPay card service, fostering a digital connectivity in Abu Dhabi. ”