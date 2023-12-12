State Finance Corp issues notices to former MLA Jeevan Reddy’s wife

Published Date - 10:00 PM, Tue - 12 December 23

Nizamabad: The State Finance Corporation (APSFC) has on Tuesday issued a notice to former Armoor MLA A Jeevan Reddy’s wife Rajitha Reddy for non-payment of loan and interest amount to a tune of Rs.40 crore. The Corporation officials pasted the notice on the door of Jeevan Reddy’s residence situated in Armoor.

According to reports, Jeevan Reddy took a loan of Rs.20 crore in his wife’s name from the corporation in 2017 for the construction of a mall and failed to repay it. The former MLA’s family owes Rs 40 crore, including principal and interest, to the State Finance Corporation.

Meanwhile, the North Power Distribution Company Ltd (NPDCL) has disconnected the power supply to the mall following non-payment of power bills to a tune of Rs 2.5 crore.