NRI Valley cruises to victory

Hyderabad: Akshay Kumar guided the RH Sequeira-trained NRI Valley to victory in the Salarjung Plate 1400 metres, the feature event of the races at Malakpet on Sunday.

RESULTS

1. Baudelaire (1), Akido (2), Inside Story (3), Indian Glory (4), W-Rs.-7, SHP-Rs. 12, THP- Rs. 21, P-Rs. 5, 5, 9, F-Rs. 11, Q-Rs. 6, Tanala-Rs. 49.

Withdrawn: Yesterday.

2. Dillon (1), Let It Be Me (2), Bom Campbell (3), Acadian Angel (4).

W-Rs.-36, SHP-Rs. 16, THP- Rs. 37, P-Rs. 8, 7, 12, F-Rs. 158, Q-Rs. 56, Tanala-Rs. 2,577.

3. Horse O’ War (1), Galwan (2), Ashwa Migsun (3), Dream Station (4).

W-Rs. 42, SHP-Rs. 13, THP- Rs. 25, P-Rs. 8, 6, 7, F-Rs. 137, Q-Rs. 34, T-Rs. 302.

Withdrawn: Mireya.

4. Mark My Day (1), Whiskey Martini (2), Chuckit (3), Always Success (4).

W-Rs.- 82, SHP-Rs. 36 THP- Rs. 17, P-Rs. 13, 10, 6, F-Rs. 1,119, Q-Rs. 335, T-Rs. 9,688.

5. NRI Valley (1), Crazy Horse (2), City Of Wisdom (3), Tetra Rama (4).

W-Rs.-11, SHP-Rs. 39, THP- Rs. 55, P-Rs. 8, 11, 11 F-Rs. 75, Q-Rs. 47, T-Rs. 1,011.

6. Vijays Simha (1), Amyra (2), Art In Motion 3, Battle Ready (4).

W-Rs.-58, SHP-Rs. 30, THP- Rs. 49, P-Rs. 11, 8, 11, F-Rs. 355, Q-Rs. 160. T- Rs. 1,188.

7. Certitude (1), Glendale (2), Hashtag 3, Prime Gardenia (4).

W-Rs.-19, SHP-Rs. 49, THP- Rs. 29, P-Rs. 8, 16, 37, F-Rs. 346, Q-Rs. 117. T- Rs. 11,230.

Withdrawn: New Role.

Jackpot 70%: Paid Rs. 24,516/-(Winning tickets 6).

Jackpot 30%: Paid Rs. 3,502/- (Winning tickets 18).

1st Mini Jackpot: Paid Rs. 7,020/-(Winning tickets 52).

2nd Mini Jackpot: Paid Rs. 1,952/-(Winning tickets 15).

1st Treble: Paid Rs. 4,462/-(Winning tickets 3).

2nd Treble: Paid Rs. 41 /-(Winning tickets 562).

