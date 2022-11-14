NRI wing from California elects new committee ‘United Telugu Association’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:28 PM, Mon - 14 November 22

Hyderabad: The NRI wing from California, United States elected a new committee called United Telugu Association (UTA), a press release said.

The senior office bearers of the UTA include its president, Arun Kumar Reddy, vice-president, Swarna Katta, Secretary, Sowmya Sekuri, treasurer, Kishore Buddha while the newly elected board members include Rakesh Reddy Boja, Bhanu Chowdary Nidamanuri, Ravindhra Reddy Guntaka, Madhulika Yadav, Venu Gopal Sambaru, Rohan Mudalair, Ashok Nunna, Harsha Raidurgam among the board members.

“We have decided to serve the underprivileged through our association back home”, the newly elected team in statement released on the occasion, said.