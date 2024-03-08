NRSC team undertakes field study on effects of MGNREGA in Karimnagar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 March 2024, 07:30 PM

Hyderabad: A team of Scientists from the Rural Development and Watershed Monitoring Division of National Remote Sensing Center (NRSC), accompanied by State CRD GIS expert Abhay Kumar undertook a field visit to study the effects of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) in Godishala Gram Panchayat of Saidapur mandal in Karimnagar District on Friday.

Led by NRSC Scientists Boorla Anil Kumar and Joshi Chowdary, the team ventured into rural heartlands to analyze the tangible changes and evaluate the program’s influence on local communities. The team assessed the creation of Natural Resource Management (NRM) activities like Drought Proofing, Farm Ponds, Horticulture, land productivity, ecological changes, and the overall socio-economic upliftment facilitated by the scheme.

During their field visit, the team interacted with villagers, officials, and beneficiaries of the MGNREGA program, gaining valuable insights into its multifaceted impact.