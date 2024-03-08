Construction of Godavari embankment at Bhadrachalam to begin soon

Kothagudem: The construction of an extended embankment along river Godavari at Bhadrachalam in the district is expected to commence shortly as land acquisition and survey has been completed.

It might be noted that when the construction of the existing karakatta was underway some two decades ago it was proposed to extend it till Kunavaram road. But the proposal was abandoned due to shortage of funds as a result many colonies in Bhadrachalam town were inundated whenever there were floods in river Godavari.

Following heavy floods that inundated Bhadrachalam temple town and surrounding areas in July 2023, the then Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao announced that karakatta would be extended to protect residential colonies on the outskirts of the town from flooding.

It was planned to build a 700 meters long embankment on the outskirts of Bhadrachalam on Kunavaram road. It would protect Subhash Nagar, Shanti Nagar and others from inundation in case of flooding in river Godavari.

The previous BRS government sanctioned Rs 38.45 crore for the extension of the embankment. Following which the irrigation and revenue officials have conducted a joint survey and land acquisition was completed.

The foundation stone was laid for the construction of the embankment on September 30, 2023. But the works could not move further as the Assembly election schedule was released bringing election code into enforcement.

Speaking to Telangana Today irrigation EE Ram Prasad informed that the department has finished soil tests and sent reports to Hyderabad for design approval and finalise the slope of the embankment.

The work would commence in a week’s time. Already workers have been engaged to clear wild growth on the land where the embankment comes up. Gates would be installed to allow the flow of drain water into the river, he said.

