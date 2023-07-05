NTPC installs solar lights in Elkalapalli

Head of Project, NTPC, Kedar Ranjan Pandu inaugurated solar lights in the presence of sarpanch Chittaboina Swarupa Rajkumar.

By Raghu Paithari Published Date - 06:18 PM, Wed - 5 July 23

Peddapalli: NTPC-Ramagundam has installed 54 solar lights in Elkalapalli village at a cost of Rs 17 lakh.

Head of Project, NTPC (Ramagundam & Telangana), Kedar Ranjan Pandu on Wednesday inaugurated solar lights in the presence of sarpanch Chittaboina Swarupa Rajkumar, MPTC member Paladugula Sathish.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the solar lamps would provide Elkalapalli with clean and sustainable energy resources. This initiative would be bringing awareness on renewable sources of energy among villagers and other communities, he hoped. Later, he visited MPUPS School and interacted with the kids and farmers of the community.