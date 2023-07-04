NTPC police arrest three for burglary

Gold and silver ornaments including 47.5 grams of gold ornaments and 250 grams of silver articles worth Rs.15,000) were recovered from them

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:45 PM, Tue - 4 July 23

Representational Image

Peddapalli: NTPC police arrested three persons on charges of burglaries and stealing bikes.

Gold and silver ornaments including 47.5 grams of gold ornaments (worth Rs 1.4 lakh) and 250 grams of silver articles worth Rs.15,000) were recovered from them.

Peddapalli DCP Vaibhav Gaikwad said the arrested persons were Koda Rajesh of Five Incline, NTPC, Bandari Shiva Koteshwar Rao of Indiranagar, Godavarikhani and Gurrala Gangadhar of Addaguntapalli, Godavarikhani were arrested.

They had on Monday stolen gold and silver ornaments from the house of Zakheer of Gouthaminagar in the NTPC police station limits. After examining CCTV footage, police identified Rajesh and nabbed the trio from near Medipalli chowk on Tuesday.

Rajesh, who was involved in burglaries earlier, was recently released from jail on bail, after which he joined hands with Koteshwar Rao committed crimes. They used to sell stolen ornaments with the help of Gangadhar.