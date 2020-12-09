NTPC-Ramagundam wins platinum award in energy efficiency

By | Published: 9:01 pm

Peddapalli: The National Thermal Power Corporation-Ramagundam has won the Platinum Award in thermal sector instituted by New Delhi-based foundation, Apex India. It selected NTPC-Ramagundam for the award for its outstanding achievement in energy efficiency.

The award was given away at Apex India Green Leaf Award 2019 in New Delhi on Tuesday.

The leading power station in South India, NTPC-Ramagundam recently completed 42 years of glorious service to the nation. The vintage power station still maintains its leadership position in power generation through regular R and M (Renovation and Modernisation) and retrofits.

