Number of revolutionary initiatives taken for protection of law and order: KTR

IT Minister KT Rama Rao said the State government was giving top priority to law and order

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:20 PM, Wed - 14 June 23

File Photo

Rajanna-Sircilla: IT Minister KT Rama Rao said the State government was giving top priority to law and order. Telangana was providing the best policing services to the public.

Speaking after inaugurating 80 CCTV cameras from Jillella check-post to Sircilla, Agraharam, Nandikaman, and Venkatraopalli border on Wednesday, Rama Rao said a number of revolutionary initiatives were taken for the protection of law and order. First ever in the country, a modern and well-equipped command control centre was established in Hyderabad from where even a small incident that occurs anywhere in the State can be checked.

The State government was extending all support to the police, who were working with a motto to provide security to the public. Investments into the State had gone up because of the strong law and order, Rama Rao said, adding that employment opportunities for youth also improved with the establishment of new firms.