Nursing exam candidates required to report 90 minutes before start time

The Telangana State Medical and Health Services Board on Sunday said the reporting time for examination starting from 9 am is 7.30 am and gate closing time is 8.45 am.

Hyderabad: Candidates appearing for the Staff Nurse recruitment examination being held on August 2, must report 90 minutes before the scheduled start of the test and will not be allowed into the exam hall after gate closing time, even if they are late by a minute.

The Telangana State Medical and Health Services Board on Sunday said the reporting time for examination starting from 9 am is 7.30 am and gate closing time is 8.45 am. For the 12.30 pm session, the reporting time is 11 am while the gate closing time is 12.15 pm. For 4 pm exam session, the reporting time is 2 pm and gate closing time of 3.45 pm.

The Board urged candidates to visit their respective centres on the previous day for examination, to avoid searching for the exam centre on the day of the examination. The candidates should only carry hall ticket, pen (blue/black) and ID card inside the test centre.

Due to incessant rains, one test centre Priyadarshini Institute of Science and Technology for Women in Khammam is affected. The Board has shifted the centre to Swarna Bharathi Institute of Science & Technology, Khammam and Khammam Institute of Technology and Science, a release said.

For details, candidates can visit mhsrb.telangana.gov.in.