Nuziveedu Seeds distributes Biochar to Erravelly farmers

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 March 2024, 06:45 PM

Siddipet: The Agriculture Department and Nuziveedu Seeds distributed 200 metric tonnes of Biochar to farmers of Erravelli village in Markook mandal on Thursday to encourage the use of Biochar among farmers.

Nuziveedu’s Biochar, a carbon-rich soil amendment derived from maize shanks and cow dung, promises to rejuvenate poor soil and boost crop yields. Its unique production process imbues the Biochar with exceptional properties, including enhanced moisture retention, improved soil aeration, and nutrient capacity.

The distribution of Biochar aligns with Nuziveedu Seeds’ vision of promoting eco-friendly farming practices while enhancing productivity and farmer livelihoods.

This initiative is expected to pave the way for wider adoption of Biochar and inspire other agri-businesses to prioritize sustainable solutions for the benefit of farmers and the environment.

District Agriculture Officer K Shiva Prasad Agriculture Officer (Markook) T Nagendar Reddy, Marketing Executive Officer of Nuziveedu Seeds Vishnu and others were present.