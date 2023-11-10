Obesity prevalence at an alarming high in TS and AP: NIN study

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:25 PM, Fri - 10 November 23

Hyderabad: The prevalence of obesity among general public in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh has reached to alarming levels, latest population-based study by researchers from Hyderabad-based National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) released on Friday said.

The ICMR-NIN study reported that 47.7 percent of people in Telangana and 46.7 percent of people in AP were obese, which is a clear indication of the heavy burden of Non Communicable Diseases (NCDs) like diabetes, hypertension etc, among general population.

The cross-sectional study by NIN researchers carried out among 10,350 individuals in Hyderabad in Telangana and Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh, reported elevated levels of over-nutrition leading to obesity. Published in peer reviewed international journal ‘Nutrients’ (October, 2023), the study had , 8,317 from urban areas of Hyderabad and 2,033 were from rural areas of AP.

The findings revealed that among urban adults in Telangana, 47.7 percent were obese, and 14.8 percent were overweight. Similarly, in rural areas of Andhra Pradesh, 46.7 percent of adults were obese, with 14.8 percent classified as overweight. In geriatric age group, the study reported that 50.6 percent in urban areas and 33.2 percent in rural areas were obese.

Additionally, the study indicated that over 11 percent of individuals in urban areas and about 6 percent in rural areas suffered from hypertension, while over 5 percent in both regions had diabetes. Adults in the 40-59 year age group and those engaged in clerical/skilled/semi-skilled occupations were identified as having higher odds of obesity compared to their counterparts.

Dr. Samarasimha Reddy, Scientist-E in the Clinical Epidemiology Division of ICMR-NIN and the lead investigator of the study, emphasized the elevated rates of over-nutrition could be attributed to various factors, including changes in the food environment, lifestyle, sedentary behavior, and a lack of awareness about healthy eating and physical activity.

“Interestingly, there were no notable rural-urban differences, and females exhibited higher odds of obesity than males” he said.

The study delved into various dimensions of nutritional status and factors associated with malnutrition across different age groups. “Paradoxically, in these very communities where nearly 62 percent of adults are either obese or overweight, the study revealed under-nutrition among children, consistent with the national average. It’s evident that underweight and stunting are not as a result of insufficient food in this community,” said Dr. R Hemalatha, Director, ICMR-NIN.