Odisha CM asks teachers to unlock students’ potential

OAVs are like launch-pads for children where they can widen their horizons and fly even higher, said Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

By PTI Published Date - 03:24 PM, Wed - 6 September 23

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Adarsha Vidyalayas (OAVs) are like launch-pads for children where they can widen their horizons and fly even higher, said Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

The chief minister said this while addressing newly recruited principals and teachers of OAVs here on Tuesday evening.

While 542 principals and teachers have joined OAMs, another group of 30 principals and teachers joined Odisha Mining Adarsha Vidyalayas.

Patnaik advised teachers and principals to make efforts to unlock students’ potential and try their best to make these institutions one of the best in the country.

Stating that quality of teaching is of paramount importance, Patnaik said the success of an educator lies in understanding the inherent potential of students, and making active efforts to unlock them.

There should be a conscious endeavour to help children dream big, and create confidence in them to achieve what has been hitherto impossible, he added.

Focusing on the 5T initiative, the CM said it can be an empowering tool for children.

The knowledge of technology, learning the essence of teamwork, maintaining transparency, and understanding the importance of time can bring a transformative change in children, Patnaik said and urged the principals to follow this initiative in their institutions.

“The new Odisha of our dreams can be built by empowering every child with the power of education. The Odisha Adarsha Vidyalayas were set up to achieve this objective by providing free quality education in English medium to rural talents from Odisha,” Patnaik said.

Expressing happiness over the success of Adarsha Vidyalaya students in national level entrance exams for engineering and medical education, he said it is a right place for students to realise their dreams.

On this occasion, the chief minister inaugurated nine hostel buildings in Dhenkanal, Mayurbhanj, Boudh, and Sundargarh districts.

Besides, an academic building was inaugurated at Angul. He also launched the Mukhyamantri Shikhya Puraskar web portal.