Odisha: Naveen Patnaik becomes second-longest-serving CM in India

Naveen Patnaik has become the second longest serving Chief Minister replacing West Bengal's Jyoti Basu. Former Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling still holds the record of being the longest-serving CM in the country.

By PTI Published Date - 05:45 PM, Sat - 22 July 23

File Photo

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s Naveen Patnaik on Saturday became the second-longest-serving chief minister in the country, replacing West Bengal’s Jyoti Basu.

Former Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling still holds the record of being the longest-serving CM in the country. He was the CM of the Himalayan state from December 12, 1994 till May 27, 2019 — more than 24 years.

Patnaik, the five-time chief minister of Odisha, took charge on March 5, 2000, and holds the post for 23 years and 138 days.

Basu served as the chief minister of West Bengal from June 21, 1977 to November 5, 2000, which was 23 years and 137 days.

Patnaik is also the third leader after Chamling and Basu to become the chief minister of a state for five consecutive times.