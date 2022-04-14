Offensive comments against Hindu deities: Cybercrime police books case

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 09:52 AM, Thu - 14 April 22

Hyderabad: The Cybercrime police have booked a case against a man for making offensive comments against Hindu deities and hurting sentiments of the community.

The man, Srinath Chowdhary, identified by his social media accounts, made the comments a few days ago, after which actor Karate Kalyani lodged a complaint with the Hyderabad Cybercrime police. Efforts are on to nab Chowdhary.

In a separate case, a woman who was allegedly duped by a man whom she befriended on Facebook lodged a complaint with the Cybercrime police.

According to the victim, she met a person from Ludhiana in Punjab on Facebook and they became close friends. On the pretext of marrying her, the man on various instances took money from her. However, on coming to know that the man was jobless, the victim started maintaining a distance. He then allegedly threatened and blackmailed her by showing pictures they took together. A case was registered.

