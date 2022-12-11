Officials delay list of 2BHK beneficiaries in Warangal West

Several poor families living in Ambedkar Nagar in Warangal West constituency are urging authorities to allot the 2BHK houses

By P. Laxma Reddy Published Date - 11:15 PM, Sun - 11 December 22

2BHK houses constructed at Ambedkar Nagar in Hanamkonda. — Photo: Gotte Venkat

Hanamkonda: Several poor families living in Ambedkar Nagar in Warangal West constituency are urging authorities to allot the 2BHK houses constructed for them as some of the houses were getting damaged.

The State government had constructed 592 double bedroom houses in G 3 model near Ambedkar Nagar near the Hanamkonda bus station following directions of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

The people living in the locality were asked to vacate the place and stay in temporary huts/tents. The construction of the houses was completed in 2019. However, officials have failed to allot the houses to the beneficiaries citing different reasons.

Speaking to ‘Telangana Today’, a person living in Ambedkar Nagar said they were facing a lot of troubles by living in makeshift houses in the rainy season. “Though the Chief Minister sanctioned houses and ensured the construction within a short period, the officials are not allotting them to us,” he lamented.

Hanamkonda District Collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu said they had not finalised the list of the beneficiaries. When asked whether the houses were getting damaged due to no occupancy, he said they would repair the houses and hand them over to the eligible.

West MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar said the State government was gearing up to hand over 592 double bedroom houses (2BHK) to beneficiaries in the Warangal West Assembly constituency represented by him soon.

He alleged that Opposition party leaders were making unnecessary controversies over the delay in allotment of the houses. “We are committed to benefit the poor. We will allot the houses after repairing them as the doors, windows, taps and electrical items were damaged,” he added.