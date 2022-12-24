Officials expedite works of 2BHK houses in erstwhile Warangal

By P. Laxma Reddy Updated On - 07:16 PM, Sat - 24 December 22

2BHK houses constructed at New Shayampet under GWMC limits. Photo- Gotte Venkat

Warangal: With the State government’s decision to hand over as maximum as possible double bedroom houses (2BHK) to the beneficiaries by January 15 next year, the officials concerned are on the job of regular monitoring of the works’ progress of the houses in all the six districts carved out of erstwhile Warangal district.

The nodal officers are continually visiting the sites and talking to the executive agencies to complete the works like drinking water supply, electricity and internal roads where the houses were already constructed. On other hand, the revenue officials are busy in selecting the eligible beneficiaries.

While a total of 25,672 houses were sanctioned to the erstwhile Warangal district, only 7527 of them were constructed, and 3746 of them were handed to the beneficiaries. Meanwhile, not a single house was handed over to the beneficiaries in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district.

In Jangaon, 4239 houses were sanctioned, and 1289 of them were completed. “While 894 double bedroom houses were ready for inauguration, we are working on completion of another 1106 houses, and hand over a total of 2,000 houses to the beneficiaries,” said an official of Jangaon district.

Collectors of respective districts are also reviewing the progress with the housing nodal officers. “We have directed the executing agencies to speed up the works,” said Jangaon housing nodal officer Damodhar Rao.

“The State government had constructed 592 double bedroom houses in G 3 model near Ambedkar Nagar near Hanamkonda bus station. We are doing some repair work for them. They will be handed over to the beneficiaries soon,” Warangal West MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar said.

Meanwhile, construction of not a single house was done in Narsampet constituency under the scheme as the contractor of the 1400 houses filed an insolvency petition (IP) as he went bankrupt.

However, MLA Peddi Sudharshan Reddy said that he would ensure Rs 3 lakh per house from the government to at least 4500 beneficiaries who own plots for constructing the house.