Officials told to provide basic facilities to NREGS labourers in Karimnagar

Karimnagar: District Collector K Shashanka on Thursday instructed officials to provide basic facilities to National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (NREGS) labourers at work places.

He inspected ongoing NREGS works at Nedunur of Thimmapur mandal apart from inspecting Palle Prakruthi Vanam, nursery, vermicomposting shed, and graveyard works.

Speaking on the occasion, Shashanka urged officials to arrange a tent, drinking water, first aid box and other basic facilities at the workplace. He instructed authorities to distribute wage slips to labourers every week.

He directed officials to take steps to complete works within stipulated time and directed authorities to complete works on graveyard, Palle Prakruthi Vanam, vermicompost shed, and nursery as early as possible.

He appreciated the sarpanch and secretary of gram panchayat for using separate dustbins to collect wet and dry garbage separately.

He inaugurated a vermicompost manufacturing unit by releasing earthworms. Later, he visited anganwadi center and enquired about food and other facilities being provided to children.