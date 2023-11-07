Telangana Assembly polls: 87 complaints filed via c-Vigil in Hyderabad

The c-Vigil app was launched to fast-track the process of receiving complaints, with a quick resolution system

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:52 PM, Tue - 7 November 23

Hyderabad: Ensuring transparency and accountability in the conduct of impending polls, Hyderabad District Election officials are promoting the use of the c-Vigil app by the Election Commission of India to report violations of Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

The app was launched to fast-track the process of receiving complaints, with a quick resolution system. From intimidation of candidates and inciting voters with hate speeches to the distribution of money and liquor along with other poll code violations, all complaints can be made on the app in just a few taps.

As of Tuesday evening, a total of 87 cases were reported in the Hyderabad district according to the data available on c-Vigil app. With 73.26 per cent of overall cases turning up to be genuine, 26 complaints were made this week alone.

Following a simple registration, citizens can upload a photo, audio, or video regarding the violation with GPS, which will be sent to the team monitoring complaints round-the-clock. The details will also be sent to the District Election Officer and the Flying Squads who will resolve them within 100 minutes and send them back to your assigned ID.

SSTs seize Rs. 2.52 lakh:

Meanwhile, the Static Surveillance Teams (SSTs) who were deployed in the city from November 3, seized Rs. 2.52 lakh on Tuesday. Along with valuable items worth Rs. 95,470, police also impounded a total of Rs. 7.37 lakh cash.

Between Monday 6 a.m. to Tuesday 6 a.m., the Flying Squads received eight Model Code of Conduct (MCC) violation complaints and also seized cash and other items to the tune of Rs. 90,000.

With 12 FIRs and eight cases under CrPC, 16 persons were detained as preventive measures. A total of 261 non-bailable warrants were also executed on the day. While seven cases of unauthorized speeches and public meetings were recorded, a total of five FIRs were lodged by the police.

Rs. 19.04 crore worth of cash, jewellery released by District Grievance Committee:

Overseeing seizures made by the police and flying squads as a part of the poll code, the District Grievance Committee has so far released cash and jewellery worth Rs. 19.04 crore, said Chairman Madhusudan in a press statement.

While a total of 206 release appeals worth Rs. 33.95 crore were sent to the committee, seizures in 181 cases were released. 19 cases worth Rs.14.58 crore have been recommended to the Income Tax and Commercial Tax Departments, leaving six cases worth Rs. 32.10 lakh pending.

34 candidates file nominations on Tuesday

A total of 34 persons registered their candidacy on Tuesday. While Khairatabad, Karwan, Bahardurpura and Chandrayangutta had no nominations, 11 candidates contesting independently submitted their affidavits.

Receiving five nominations each, RO offices of Nampally, Jubilee Hills and Goshamahal were the busiest. Among those who filed their nomination for these constituencies include Bonaasi Bheemaiah Madiga Maharaaj of BJP and Avula Vinod Kumar from BRS.

Along with Secunderabad and Secunderabad Cantonment, Yakuthpura and Santhanagar saw three candidates file their nominations. In Musheerabad, Malakpet, and Amberpet constituencies, two nominations each were filed on Tuesday.

Model Code of Conduct Report on Monday

Amount of cash/other items seized by Flying Squads: Rs. 90,000

Amount of cash/other items seized by police: Rs. 4,90,470

Amount of cash seized by SSTs: Rs. 2,52,000

FIRs filed: 12

Illicit liquor seized: 65.75 liters

Defacement removed at public properties: 1,122

Defacement removed at private properties: 70

Also Read Poll code: Statues of all political leaders under wraps in Hyderabad