Watch: Woman cop suspended for hugging Hyderabad BJP LS candidate Madhavi Latha

In a video, the police officer is seen walking up to Madhavi Latha and hugging before whispering something in her ear.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 April 2024, 05:09 PM

Madhavi Latha

Hyderabad: A woman police officer who hugged Madhavi Latha, Hyderabad BJP Lok Sabha candidate was placed under suspension for violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

Uma Devi, who works as an Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) of police at Saidabad police station in the city was on duty at Saidabad during the padayatra of the BJP candidate. In a video, the police officer is seen walking up to Madhavi Latha and hugging before whispering something in her ear.

The video went viral on social media platforms. The senior officials conducted and enquiry and later placed the police official under suspension.

Watch:

Assistant Sub Inspector of Saidabad, Hyderabad suspended for hugging Madhavi Latha 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/uDvHUBmINl — Viक़as (@VlKAS_PR0NAM0) April 22, 2024