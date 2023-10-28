Officials told to conduct polling in transparent manner: CEO

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:43 PM, Sat - 28 October 23

Karimnagar: Telangana Chief Electoral Officer, Vikas Raj instructed election officials and returning officers to conduct polling in a transparent manner with perfect planning.

Vikas Raj conducted a review meeting with district election officers, police officers and returning officers from Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jagtial and Rajanna-Sircilla districts to discuss election preparations at the Collectorate conference hall here on Saturday.

Election officials explained to the CEO through PowerPoint presentation about poll arrangements done in their respective districts. Speaking on the occasion, the CEO instructed officials to conduct reviews at the field level by taking advices from political parties.

He wanted the officials to educate the rural people about c-Vigil app through SVEEP programmes and take initiatives to download mobile app. People should also be educated about Suvidha mobile app and user charges, he instructed and wanted the officials to take immediate action on complaints received through online and offline.

Instructing to take steps to remove posters and wall-posters of political parties, he wanted the officials to carry out vehicle checking in a transparent and perfect manner in check posts. The cash and other things should be seized by following EC guidelines.

Advising the officials not to give any troubles to the common public, he wanted the authorities to handover the seized things to the owners by verifying without delay.

The duties of staff working in check posts should be monitored through CCTV cameras. The CEO wanted the authorities to ensure that there should not be belt shops in rural areas and seized licensed weapons. He also wanted the officials to focus on the areas wherein the lowest polling was recorded in previous elections.