Old age pension hiked to Rs 3,000 in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Cabinet also approved a decision to provide financial assistance to women in the age group of 45 to 60 years and sanctioned drinking water tap connection to every household

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:35 PM, Fri - 15 December 23

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government has hiked the social welfare pension from Rs.2,750 per month to Rs. 3,000 p.m.

The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet which met here on Friday approved the proposal.

It also approved a decision to provide financial assistance to women in the age group of 45 to 60 years and sanctioned drinking water tap connection to every household.

Among other decisions taken by the Cabinet on the day include increasing the free treatment limit under Arogyasri scheme to Rs. 25 lakh and extending it to 90 per cent of the families, and issuing new Arogyasri cards from December 18. Besides, Rs. 300 is sanctioned towards transportation charges for those undergoing treatment through Arogyasri.

The Cabinet also approved mobilising Rs. 552 crore loan for Andhra Pradesh CCTV Surveillance Project and for establishing real time governance centres in all districts.