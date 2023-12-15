Andhra Pradesh YouTuber arrested for spreading rumours about actor Vijay Deverakonda

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:02 PM, Fri - 15 December 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Cybercrime police have arrested a YouTuber on charges of spreading fake news and misinformation on actor Vijay Deverakonda.

Venkata Kiran (30) from Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh, who runs CinePolis, a YouTube channel based in Anantapur had shared rumours and fake news about Vijay Deverakonda and one of the female actors he is acting with, on his YouTube channel recently.

Police said the fake news became viral instantly on various social media platforms with many persons repeatedly sharing it with others. On learning about the fake news, Vijay’s team approached the Cybercrime police and lodged a complaint.

The police team after thorough technical analysis traced the sender and nabbed him from his house in Andhra Pradesh. He was brought to Hyderabad on the prisoner’s transit warrant and produced before a local court here for remanding in judicial custody.

The police also ensured that he deleted the offensive video from his channel.