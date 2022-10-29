Old tweet of Pakistani skipper Babar Azam goes viral

Published Date - 04:52 PM, Sat - 29 October 22

Pakistan's Captain Babar Azam celebrates his team's victory.

Hyderabad: Pakistan is under tremendous pressure to win their remaining matches in the Super 12 stage of the T20World Cup after losing to India and Zimbabwe. Pakistani fans and former cricketers have criticised their cricket board for team choices.

The failure of openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan is one of the main reasons behind Pakistan’s team failure. Especially, Babar has come under fire for his lack of form and poor captaincy.

Following their defeat, an old tweet from the skipper Babar Azam is now going viral on social media platforms.

In the tweet, he misspelled the name of Zimbabwe. “Welcome zimbaway,” the skipper tweeted. He made the tweet when the Zimbabwe team toured Pakistan in 2015.

Welcome zimbaway — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) May 19, 2015

Netizens are leaving no stone unturned to poke fun at the cricketer.

Taking to Twitter, one user wrote, “That’s the way……..Zimba way.” “Zimbaway how cute,” wrote another. “That’s how we pronounce Zimbawe, zimbawy etc,” a third user said.

Check out some of the other reactions:

In addition to winning the remaining matches in the Super 12, Pakistan’s chances also depend on the results of other teams in the group.