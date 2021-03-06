Omron Healthcare may set up unit in Telangana

Omron has three facilities globally including Japan, Vietnam and China.

Hyderabad: Japan-headquartered Omron Healthcare, which established its Indian arm in 2010, is drawing growth plans for India, which include setting up a manufacturing unit in India and expanding its retail footprint. Of all the locations for manufacturing, the company is contemplating suitability to set up a unit in Medical Devices Park in Sultanpur, Telangana.

Masanori Matsubara, MD, Omron Healthcare India, told Telangana Today, “We are evaluating several options at this stage. We are looking at several States in India. Medical Devices Park in Telangana is certainly on our cards. We will either set up our unit in India, or even look for contract manufacturing arrangement if a suitable manufacturing partner is found,”

Omron has three facilities globally including Japan, Vietnam and China. India is a large and growing market and having a manufacturing base will help making rapid strides in the country, he added.

The company markets in India a range of products that include digital blood pressure monitors, nebulisers, thermometers, nerve stimulators, body fat monitors and weighing scales. The company has expanded its retail reach in the form of an experience centre in Hyderabad, making it the third such centre in India. Omron claims to have a market share of 44 per cent in Hyderabad’s blood pressure monitoring segment.

Matsubara added, “By end of 2021, the company expects to have 10 retail touch points in India. There are plans to set up a centre in Warangal as a part of its south India scale up, where it sees potential to contribute 40 per cent of its sales in the next fiscal. The company expects a Rs 220 crore turnover in India during the period.”

The company which has already introduced connected devices globally, is planning to bring smartwatches in India in near future, which will give medical insights to both individuals and doctors. The company occupies 54 per cent market share in the digital BP monitoring segment in India, backed by advanced IntelliSense and IntelliWrap technology.

