On handloom day, visit this village in Telangana to witness art of weaving

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 02:59 PM, Fri - 5 August 22

Hyderabad: Pochampally, just three hours from Hyderabad, is often regarded as the Ikat Capital of India. Witnessing the exemplary craftsmanship of the skilled artisans here is definitely a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

This handloom day, plan your visit to one of the best tourism villages in the country and fall in love with the ikat fabric.

Almost all traditional households in this tiny weavers’ hamlet eke out a living by tie-dying yarn and hand-weaving premium silk sarees. There are over 5,000 looms producing the textile in this region that is dotted with stores selling ikat, double ikat fabric, sarees, telia rumal sarees or fabric, and more.

The handlooms have been enhanced with changing times while customised designs are created based on the order and demand from customers. Before the actual weaving process, the designs are worked out on graph paper.

The natural movement during the process of weaving gives the Ikat designs a form of a feathered edge, which is indeed a highlight of this technique. Pochampally handlooms are largely known for the durability of the colours that are used in the yarn.

The sarees cost anywhere between Rs 5,000 and Rs 20,000 depending on the intricacies of the design. The price range can be lower too for some types of ikkat. You can even interact with the weavers in the village and observe the art. The village can be explored within two hours. Carry your snacks or food.

Pochampally village has made it to UNESCO’s tentative list of world heritage sites under the “iconic saree weaving clusters of India”. The weaving here is carried out in Pochampally, Sripuram, Chuigottala, Koyalgudam, Choutuppal, Galteppala, and other villages that are situated close by.

