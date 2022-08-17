| On This Day Mithali Raj Made History By Scoring Her First Double Ton

Hyderabad: In her career spanning over two decades, Mithali broke many records and was also conferred with Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award. She currently holds the record for scoring the highest runs, i.e., 7805 in women’s ODIs.

On August 16, Mithali Raj had become the first Indian female batter to notch a double ton in Test cricket against England in 2002. The 39-year-old was the third cricketer to do so after J Broadbent (200) and Jane Goszko (204).

India put England to bat first after winning the toss. The host team were bundled out for 302 in their innings.

In reply, India scored 467 and gained a lead of 138 runs.

India, in the first innings, lost its openers early and was in a difficult situation, but Mithali bailed India out of a tough situation by scoring an amazing 214.

The right-hand batter took 407 balls to score 214 (including 12 fours). She, along with Hemlata Kala, stitched a 144-run partnership together. Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami also shared a brilliant 157 runs stand in Taunton for the seventh wicket. In the process, the Lady Tendulkar of Indian Women’s cricket went past the 200-run mark before she was declared out LBW by the umpire to a ball from Isa Guha.

In the second innings, the host team scored 198 runs losing 6 wickets by the end of the final day. As a result, the game ended in a draw.

She held the record of the highest individual score after making 214, which stood for two years until it was broken by Pakistan’s Kiran Baluch in 2004.

Scorecard:

England 1st innings: 329 (Laura Newton – 98, Mandie Godliman – 65, and Clare Connor – 48).

India 1st innings: 467 (Mithali Raj – 214, Hemlata Kala -62, and Jhulan Goswami – 62).

England 2nd innings: 198/6d (Charlotte Edwards – 56)

Match result: Draw