On World Kidney Day, here are some tips to keep them healthy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:56 PM, Thu - 9 March 23

Hyderabad: Just imagine if we never had a system to dump garbage in our cities! Wouldn’t we all be living in a huge landfill full of junk? And of course, that would not be an ideal way to live.

Likewise, our body also has a system to flush out waste and keep our insides clean. And the kidneys play an important role in that process. On World Kidney Day, here are a few tips to keep this vital organ in our bodies healthy.

Eat healthy

The golden thumb rule to leading a healthy lifestyle is to make sure we eat food that is nutritious and gives our body sufficient vitamins and so is the case with kidneys. Reduce salt and sugar intake, and eat green leafy veggies and whole grains.

Maintain healthy weight

If you are overweight, make sure to check your weight regularly and maintain the right weight. Try to make exercise a part of your daily routine.

Quit smoking and limit alcohol

While most believe that smoking causes the most damage to the lungs, it also affects the kidneys. And drinking too much alcohol can increase your blood pressure and you may, in turn, increase weight as well.

Manage existing health conditions

If you are diabetic, have blood pressure, or have heart disease, you may have to take extra care as these conditions might also affect your kidneys. Take prescribed medicines and undergo regular tests. However, try to restrict the number of over-the-counter painkillers you take.

When to get your kidneys tested?

If you fall under any of the below categories, it is recommended to get your kidneys tested regularly.

–Above the age of 60

–Have a family history of cardiovascular disease

–Have a family history of blood pressure

–Have obesity or diabetes

–Observe blood in your urine or painful urination

