Member of inter-state spurious cotton seed smuggling arrested in Warangal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 June 2024, 07:55 PM

Warangal: A member of an inter-state gang was arrested on the charges of smuggling banned spurious cotton seeds and weedicide here on Saturday.

Two more accused persons were absconding.

A total of 310 kilograms of seeds, 50 litres of weedicide and two mobile phones were seized.

Value of the seeds and weedicide was assessed to be Rs 10.50 lakh.

Briefing details of the arrest, Warangal Commissioner of Police Ambar Kishor Jha said that Koduri Srinivas from Sangem mandal of the district was apprehended while selling the seeds and weedicide, following a tip.

Srinivas’s uncle Nagamalleshwar belonging to Suryapet district and Etukuri Subbarao of Guntur district were still at large.

They were all members of an inter-state gang involved in smuggling of spurious cotton seeds.

Meanwhile, another person was arrested for allegedly smuggling banned weedicide when sleuths of a task force conducted raids on a house at Thimmapur village in Sangem mandal.

Seventy two liters of the weedicide worth Rs 70,000 was seized. The accused person was Menthula Rajesh, a native of Thimmapur village.