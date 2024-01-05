One dead after man drives car into marriage party in Medak

The condition of four injured-Uppu Durgaiah, Uppu Sujatha, Sampangi Yadagiri and Babbu - is said to be critical.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:03 PM, Fri - 5 January 24

Representational Image

Medak: In a shocking incident, a man drove his car into the marriage party of his rivals at Reddypally Colony in Chegunta Mandal on Thursday night, leaving one dead, and four injured.

According to Chenguta Police, one Uppu Venkati had performed his daughter Suvarna’s marriage on Thursday in the presence of his relatives and villagers. After giving a send-off to his daughter with a grand baarat, they were returning home when the accused Upendar drove his car into the marriage party. Five persons including two women and a baby girl sustained serious injuries in the mishap. One of the injured, Uppu Ramya (18) succumbed to her injuries a few hours later.

Meanwhile, the condition of four injured-Uppu Durgaiah, Uppu Sujatha, Sampangi Yadagiri and Babbu – is said to be critical. A case has been registered and the investigation is on. The locals said that the accused Upendar had a land dispute with Venkati’s family.