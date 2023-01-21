| One Dead Another Sustained Injuries As Tipper Rams Into Bike At Kukatpally

One dead, another sustained injuries as tipper rams into bike at Kukatpally

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:00 AM, Sat - 21 January 23

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: A motorist died while another sustained injuries when a tipper rammed into a bike at Kukatpally on early Saturday.

The man, Vinod Kumar was going on a KTM bike along with Hemant Reddy when a tipper hit their bike at Metro Pillar No. 822. “Vinod died on the spot while Hemanth sustained injuries,” said Kukatpally police.

The police said the tipper driver was driving in a rash manner resulting in the accident. A case is registered.