Hyderabad: 20-year-old dies by suicide in Kukatpally

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:19 PM, Fri - 20 January 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a 20-year-old woman chartered accountant was found hanging on her birthday in her house at New Balaji Nagar in Kukatpally in the wee hours of Friday. She is suspected to have been upset and died by suicide, police said.

According to the police, Harshitha, celebrated her birthday on Thursday and after midnight, when her family members were not around, ended her life by hanging from the ceiling fan in the bedroom.

Based on a complaint from her family, the Kukatpally police booked a case and are investigating. Her family has raised no suspicion on the death. The body was shifted to the Gandhi Hospital morgue for autopsy.