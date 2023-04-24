| One Dead Several Students Injured In Bus Truck Collision In Mahabubnagar

One dead, several students injured in bus-truck collision in Mahabubnagar

The mishap occurred when the truck hit the college bus and motorbike while they were making a U-turn

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:31 PM, Mon - 24 April 23

Representational Image.

Mahabubnagar: One person died and several students were injured when a truck hit a bike and a college bus here on Monday.

According to One Town Inspector Praveen Kumar, the mishap occurred when the truck hit the college bus and motorbike while they were making a U-turn. The biker, Satyanarayana, 60, was crushed in between the bus and the truck and died on the spot. The injured bus driver and students were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The police registered a case against the truck driver for causing death due to negligence.

