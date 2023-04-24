One dead, several students injured in bus-truck collision in Mahabubnagar

The mishap occurred when the truck hit the college bus and motorbike while they were making a U-turn
Mahabubnagar: One person died and several students were injured when a truck hit a bike and a college bus here on Monday.
According to One Town Inspector Praveen Kumar, the mishap occurred when the truck hit the college bus and motorbike while they were making a U-turn. The biker, Satyanarayana, 60, was crushed in between the bus and the truck and died on the spot. The injured bus driver and students were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
The police registered a case against the truck driver for causing death due to negligence.