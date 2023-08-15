Driver arrested after SUV drags two-wheeler over 100m, resulting in fatality in Goa

Police said the incident happened on Monday night.

Giving details of the case, the police said, “Driver of Mahindra Thar Harshit Tamrakar, 21, from Porvorim-Goa has been arrested in this connection.

“He drove his vehicle in rash and negligent manner while proceeding from Mapusa to Panjim, when reached NH 66, Near Damian De Goa, Porvorim, it dashed to Honda Dio on the back side which was proceeding in the same direction and ran over it. Thar driver has been arrested,” police said.

“Rider of the two wheeler Surojit Kohley, 28, native of West Bengal suffered injuries over his head and other parts of body and succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment at Goa Medical College- Bambolim and the pillion rider namely Ashok Bosu sustained grievous injuries,” police said.