One killed, several injured in road accident at Vikarabad

9 December 23

Hyderabad: One person was killed and several others injured when a car rammed into a truck at Poduru mandal in Vikarabad district on Saturday.

According to the police, around 14 persons including children were returning from a function when their car rammed into a truck stationed on the truck. The truck driver didn’t switch on the parking lights to alert other vehicles and the car rammed into it at a high speed, said the police.

One person died on the spot . The injured were shifted to local hospital for treatment.

More details awaited.