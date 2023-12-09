One killed, several injured in road accident at Vikarabad

One person was killed and several others injured when a car rammed into a truck at Poduru mandal in Vikarabad district on Saturday
According to the police, around 14 persons including children were returning from a function when their car rammed into a truck stationed on the truck. The truck driver didn’t switch on the parking lights to alert other vehicles and the car rammed into it at a high speed, said the police.
One person died on the spot . The injured were shifted to local hospital for treatment.
More details awaited.