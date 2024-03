One Nation, One Election: Report Today | Ram Nath Kovind | President Droupadi Murmu | India News

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 March 2024, 02:30 PM

A high-level committee led by former President Ram Nath Kovind is set to present a report on the concept of ‘one nation, one election’ to President Droupadi Murmu. The proposal aims to amend five articles of the Constitution to facilitate simultaneous elections across India, establishing a unified electoral roll.

